Home / India News / Piyush Goyal holds interaction with 50 top-performing Youtubers in India

Piyush Goyal holds interaction with 50 top-performing Youtubers in India

Youtubers who participated in the discussions include Vivek Bindra, Gaurav Chaudhary, Viraj Sheth, Ganesh Prasad, Shlok Srivastava, Prafull Billore, and Anushka Rathod

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Piyush Goyal, Commerce and Industry Minister (Photo: Bloomberg)

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2023 | 4:06 PM IST
Follow Us

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has held an interaction with over 50 top-performing Youtubers in India on various issues like popularising handicrafts, benefits of millets and consumer awareness, an official said.

The interaction was held on June 23.

Youtubers who participated in the discussions include Vivek Bindra, Gaurav Chaudhary (Technical Guruji), Viraj Sheth (Co-founder Monk Entertainment), Ganesh Prasad (Think School), Shlok Srivastava (Tech burner), Prafull Billore (MBA Chai Wala), and Anushka Rathod (Anushka Rathod Finance), among others, the commerce and industry ministry official said.

"Minister Piyush Goyal held a fruitful interaction 'SAMPARK SE SAMVAD' with an interesting group of top-performing Youtubers in India, from diverse genres who are experts at demystifying content of any nature," the official said.

The issues discussed during the interaction included consumer awareness and protection (with a special focus on fake websites), cyber security, ways to boost tourism, popularising handlooms and handicrafts, and creating more content on the benefits of millets, among others.

The minister also invited the content creators to further propagate the five resolutions, including making India a developed nation in the next 25 years.

YouTubers expressed keenness to roll out content on their channels about government programmes and policies to educate their audience and also work as fact checkers countering misinformation.

Also Read

India assuming global leadership: Guyana Prez at Global Millets Conference

Piyush Goyal, US trade representative Tai to hold virtual meet today

Goods and services exports may cross $750 bn-mark this fiscal: Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal pitches for startup database in country

High targets must be set in India-Italy partnership: Piyush Goyal

US space tie-ups may open global mkt to Indian pvt sector, says industry

Flood situation in Assam not as bad as compared to last year, say reports

PM Modi visits Egypt's historic 11th century Al-Hakim Mosque on day-2

PM Modi visits Heliopolis War Cemetery to pay respects to Indian soldiers

PM Narendra Modi meets Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in Cairo

Topics :Piyush GoyalYouTubeYouTuberSocial Media

First Published: Jun 25 2023 | 4:06 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story