Home / India News / PM Modi visits Egypt's historic 11th century Al-Hakim Mosque on day-2

PM Modi visits Egypt's historic 11th century Al-Hakim Mosque on day-2

The Prime Minister was seen appreciating the intricate carved inscriptions on the walls and doorways of the mosque which was built in 1012

Press Trust of India Cairo
Photo: ANI Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2023 | 3:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited Egypt's historic 11th century Al-Hakim Mosque in Cairo, restored with the help of India's Dawoodi Bohra community.

On the second day of his state visit to Egypt, Modi was shown around the mosque whose latest restoration was completed about three months ago.

The mosque mainly performs Friday prayers and all five obligatory prayers.

The Prime Minister was seen appreciating the intricate carved inscriptions on the walls and doorways of the mosque which was built in 1012.

Over a thousand years old, al-Hakim is the fourth oldest mosque in Cairo, and the second Fatimid mosque to be built in the city. The mosque covers an area of 13,560 square metres, with the iconic central courtyard occupying 5,000 square metres.

The Bohra community, which is settled in India, originated from the Fatimids. They renovated the mosque from 1970 onwards and have been maintaining it since then, he told PTI.

"The Prime Minister has a very close attachment to the Bohra community who have also been in Gujarat for many years and it will be an occasion for him to again visit a very important religious site for the Bohra community," India's Ambassador to Egypt Ajit Gupte earlier said.

The historic Mosque has been named after Al-Hakim bi-Amr Allah, the 16th Fatimid caliph and is an important religious and cultural site for the Dawoodi Bohra community.

The Dawoodi Bohra Muslims are a sect of followers of Islam who adhere to the Fatimi Ismaili Tayyibi school of thought. They are known to have originated from Egypt and later shifted to Yemen, before establishing a presence in India in the 11th century.

Prime Minister Modi has a long-standing and warm relationship with the Dawoodi Bohras even before he became Prime Minister.

Also Read

PM Modi to visit Egypt's Al-Hakim Mosque, to pay homage to cultural site

PM Modi's first state visit to Egypt to boost bilateral ties: Indian envoy

Prime Minister Modi leaves for Egypt after concluding US state visit

PM Narendra Modi meets Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in Cairo

Ayodhya Mosque construction to begin after Ramzan, layout gets clearance

PM Modi visits Heliopolis War Cemetery to pay respects to Indian soldiers

PM Narendra Modi meets Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in Cairo

PM's Egypt visit potential game changer, to boost Indian investment: Report

Drone deal with US to be finalised, social media reports speculative: MoD

Dark days of Emergency remain unforgettable period in our history: PM Modi

Topics :Narendra ModiEgyptIndia-Egypt

First Published: Jun 25 2023 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story