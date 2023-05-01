Home / India News / Pleasant morning in Delhi, weather office predicts thunderstorms with rain

Pleasant morning in Delhi, weather office predicts thunderstorms with rain

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around the 26-degrees-Celsius mark

New Delhi
Pleasant morning in Delhi, weather office predicts thunderstorms with rain

May 01 2023 | 10:28 AM IST
Delhiites woke up to a pleasant morning on Monday with the minimum temperature settling at 19.6 degrees Celsius, six notches below the season's average.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am stood at 87 per cent.

The weather office has forecast thunderstorms with rain during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around the 26-degrees-Celsius mark.

Light rain hit parts of Delhi on Sunday, bringing down the maximum temperature to 28.7 degrees Celsius, 10 notches below the season's average and the lowest in the month since April 4, 2015, the India Meteorological Department said.

The city recorded a high of 26 degrees Celsius on April 4, 2015.

First Published: May 01 2023 | 11:17 AM IST

