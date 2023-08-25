PM Gati Shakti Master Plan: Everything you need to know about this project

The government of India initiated the Pradhan Mantri Gati Shakti National Master Plan to transform the nation's infrastructure. On the occasion of the 75th independence day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave the green signal to the Gati Shakti Yojana, a huge project worth Rs 100 lakh crore, aimed at transforming the infrastructure landscape of India. This plan is supposed to lessen the time taken for infrastructure projects and upgrade India's competitiveness in the market.

On October 13, 2021, Indian PM Narendra Modi launched the Pradhan Mantri Gati Shakti (PMGS) scheme. The project aims to break the inter-ministerial tangles and silos and foster cooperation and integration in the fasttrack implementation of projects. The scheme is expected to smooth out the execution of projects across the nation and foster coordination between different ministries engaged with these projects.

What are the advantages of PM Gati Shakti? • It lays out a centralised portal to unite the infrastructural initiatives of 16 central ministries and departments.

• Facilitates these ministries, gives a centralised transportation and logistics grid for smoother data flow and sped up project clearance.

• Large scale infrastructure projects like UDAAN, expansion of railway network, Bharatmala, Sagarmala, inland waterways, and Bharat Net will be executed by the Gati Shakti master plan.

• The Gati Shakti master plan aims to create employment potential for a large number of individuals.

• The plan's three primary targets are smooth multimodal connectivity, enhanced prioritisation and optimal usage of resources to create capacities on time, and resolution of issues like standardisation, disjointed planning and clearances.

• The Gati Shakti mission aims to create world-class infrastructure in the country and foster logistical synergy across various modes of movement.

• The general objective of the drive is to increase competitiveness and economic development in India.

PM Gati Shakti: Latest Updates • Network Planning Group (NPG) as part of the PM Gati Shakti initiative on Thursday announced the four infrastructure projects.

• The project will improve the roads, which will help the local people by bringing down the travel costs, time, and distance. Also, it will promote tourism and socio economic development along the project road.

• Another wide measure railway line among Pushkar and Merta in Rajasthan was additionally talked about by NPG. The project's estimated price was Rs 799.64 crores. The new line that is being viewed as will offer direct availability between Central India and the western border and to Northern India. Also, it will ease congestion and lower highway traffic.

• The NPG valued another broad-gauge line between Merta City and Ras Railway Stations, another rail project in Rajasthan, at Rs 947 crore. This project will ensure speeding up the flow of products and encouraging industrial, regional, and general development in Rajasthan's Pali and Nagaur areas.

Pradhan Mantri Gati Shakti National Master Plan: Targets • The national highway network will be extended to expand the limit of roadways and touch the 2 lakh-km mark.

• The scheme imagines the making of around 200 new airports, heliports, and water aerodromes to support aviation.

• The limit of railways to move cargo will be expanded to around 1,600 tons by FY25.

• The transmission network for power will be extended to 454,200 circuit km to easy access.

• The scheme intends to increment renewable capacity to 225 GW by FY25 and complete around 17,000 km of gas pipelines.