G20 trade and investment ministers' meet adopts outcome document: Goyal

After the conclusion of the two-day meeting here, the minister said that there are several new elements in the document

Press Trust of India Jaipur
Union Minister Piyush Goyal

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2023 | 3:49 PM IST
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said the G20 trade and investment ministers' meeting has adopted an outcome document and chair's summary which talks about promoting global trade and support to MSMEs.

After the conclusion of the two-day meeting here, the minister said that there are several new elements in the document.

The outcome document talks about WTO reforms, future-ready global value chains and digitisation.

However, he said that there is only one para of the 17-page statement where "we could not get consensus for obvious reasons".

Topics :Piyush GoyalG20 MeettradeInvestment

First Published: Aug 25 2023 | 3:49 PM IST

