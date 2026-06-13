PM highlights youth-led development as NDA govt completes 12 years in power

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the NDA government is strongly working towards youth-led development and one of the "defining features of the last 12 years" has been Indian youth's confidence in pursuing their aspirations.

Modi also said India's youth are making their mark across various sectors, from science and technology to manufacturing, space, semiconductors and drones.

The prime minister said it is heartening to see young Indians contributing to areas that will shape the future of the nation and the world.

"The NDA government is one that is strongly working towards youth-led development. One of the defining features of the last 12 years has been the confidence with which India's youth have pursued their aspirations," he said in a post on X.

The Modi government has completed 12 years in power. The prime minister said through initiatives such as Startup India, Digital India, Skill India and Atal Innovation Mission, an ecosystem has emerged that encourages innovation, entrepreneurship and enterprise. "Today, India is among the world's leading start-up destinations, and many of these success stories are being scripted by our Yuva Shakti and that too from smaller towns and villages," he said. Modi further said Indian youth have also brought immense glory to the nation in the field of sports and in numerous international competitions, adding that young Indian athletes have consistently enhanced national pride.

"At the same time, a stronger sporting ecosystem, better infrastructure and greater support for athletes are creating new opportunities for young talent and encouraging them to pursue sports," he said. Modi took oath as the prime minister of India for the first time on May 26, 2014, becoming the first ever prime minister to be born after India attained Independence. His second term began on May 30, 2019. Modi was sworn-in as the prime minister for the third consecutive term on June 9, 2024, following another victory in the 2024 parliamentary elections. On June 10 this year, Modi also crossed the record of first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru's 4,398 days in power as an elected prime minister following the 1952 general elections.