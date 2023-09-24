PM invites students, young professionals to G-20 University Connect Finale

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday invited people, especially university students and young professionals keen to pursue further education, to the G-20 University Connect Finale to take place at Bharat Mandapam on September 26.

Bharat Mandapam had recently hosted the G20 Summit.

Writing on LinkedIn, he said over the last one year, the G-20 University Connect programme brought together India's youth as the initiative, spanning the entire year, proved to be incredibly fulfilling, yielding highly satisfying outcomes. It showcased to the world how our youth have emerged as vibrant cultural envoys, who have cemented enduring connections with the G20 fraternity, he said.

"It has also enabled the youth to know more about India's G20 Presidency, the themes we have worked on during our Presidency, igniting a spirit of collectiveness towards our planet and to prepare our youth to be active makers of a Viksit Bharat by 2047," the prime minister said.

The G-20 University Connect initiative has witnessed many programmes under its banner, he said, adding that these programmes have been held across India and have witnessed extensive participation from higher education institutions.

In fact, what initially began as a programme for universities quickly grew to include schools and colleges, reaching an even wider audience, he said.

One particularly noteworthy event was the 'Model G20 Meeting', where students from 12 different nations, including 10 G20 countries, came to discuss the theme Youth for LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment)," Modi said.

"During the special G-20 University Connect programme, I am eager to hear and gain insights from the experiences of our Yuva Shakti. Their enriching journey is bound to ignite inspiration among the youth of our nation. I particularly urge all the youngsters to join this unique endeavour," he said.

Speaking on it in his Mann ki Baat broadcast earlier in the day, he said he will participate in this programme and will be "communicating with our college students".