Home / India News / PM Modi appeals to all parties to unanimously elect Radhakrishnan as V-P

PM Modi appeals to all parties to unanimously elect Radhakrishnan as V-P

Prime Minister Modi introduced the Maharashtra governor, who is a seasoned BJP leader from Tamil Nadu, to the NDA MPs, citing his long public life in which he served ably in different capacities

CP Radhakrishnan
Radhakrishnan is likely to file his nomination on Wednesday | Image credit: PM Modi's X account @narendramodi
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 11:47 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday appealed to all parties, including the Opposition, for unanimous election of NDA's vice presidential candidate C P Radhakrishnan, as he praised his life of public service at a meeting of the ruling alliance MPs.

Radhakrishnan is likely to file his nomination on Wednesday.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju told reporters that Modi, in his address, appealed to various parties, especially the Opposition, to back Radhakrishnan to ensure that he is elected unanimously.

ALSO READ: CP Radhakrishnan to file nomination as NDA's V-P candidate on Aug 20

Modi introduced the Maharashtra governor, who is a seasoned BJP leader from Tamil Nadu, to the NDA MPs, citing his long public life in which he served ably in different capacities.

Rijiju said Radhakrishnan (67) has led a simple life away from any controversy or taint, stressing that his election as vice president will be a matter of delight for the entire country.

PM Modi, allies felicitate Radhakrishnan at NDA parliamentary party meeting

The National Democratic Alliance's vice presidential candidate C P Radhakrishnan was felicitated at a meeting of the ruling bloc's MPs here on Tuesday by their top brass, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several BJP allies.

With the BJP-led NDA enjoying a comfortable majority in the electoral college comprising MPs from the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, Radhakrishnan's win is a certainty amid indications from the opposition INDIA bloc that it will field its own candidate and force a contest.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mumbai rains LIVE news: Govt offices shut in Mumbai; pvt firms urged to allow work from home

Yamuna water level nears evacuation mark in Delhi; IMD predicts more rain

Heavy rainfall continues to lash Mumbai; flights delayed, schools closed

Mamata launches 'Shramshree' scheme: ₹5K aid for returning migrants

Amid heavy rains, Mumbai's Vihar lake overflows; 6th to be filled to brim

Topics :Narendra ModiIndia Prime MinisterVice PresidentVice President election

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 11:47 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story