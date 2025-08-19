Mumbai rains LIVE news: Govt offices shut in Mumbai; pvt firms urged to allow work from home

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar began a three-day visit to Moscow on Tuesday to strengthen the “time-tested” India-Russia partnership.

The visit comes amid tensions in India’s ties with the US, following President Donald Trump’s decision to double tariffs on Indian goods to 50 per cent, including an additional 25 per cent penalty for importing Russian crude oil.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), announcing the trip, said Jaishankar will co-chair the 26th Session of the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological and Cultural Cooperation on Wednesday.

Vihar Lake overflows after heavy rainfall

Amid continuous rainfall in Mumbai, Vihar lake, one of the city’s key drinking water sources, started overflowing on Monday afternoon, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

With a storage capacity of 2,769.8 crore litres, Vihar became the sixth of seven reservoirs supplying water to Mumbai to overflow, providing relief to residents. Located in the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, the lake overflowed at 2.45 pm, according to the BMC.

Last year, the lake overflowed nearly a month earlier, on 25 July. A day before, Tulsi lake had also overflowed following heavy rainfall in Mumbai and its suburbs.

More than 18 lakh women used free bus travel under Andhra Pradesh’s recently launched ‘Stree Shakti’ scheme on Monday alone.The initiative, a poll promise of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu ahead of the 2024 elections, was launched on 15 August.

“On Monday alone, over 18 lakh women availed themselves of zero-fare tickets, saving more than Rs 7 crore in a single day,” an official release stated. Monday marked the first working day since the launch of the scheme.