PM Modi brought Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita to ensure justice: Meghwal

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Sunday said that while the Britishers introduced the Indian Penal Code to "punish" Indians, Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita with the aim of delivering justice to the people.
Speaking at the inauguration of the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) at Delhi Assembly, Meghwal said, "I am told that the three new criminal laws have been fully implemented in Delhi.
"The Britishers brought the Indian Penal Code to punish Indians. Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita to give justice to Indians." NeVA is a flagship project of the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs designed to create a paperless legislative environment across India.
Talking about the implementation of NeVA, the minister said there were talks about it being implemented earlier also.
"I don't know what the previous government thought but it was not implemented," he said.
Speaking on the occasion, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said her government will bring a bill to regulate school fee hike in the Assembly session commencing Monday.
"The previous government did not do anything to regulate school fees. It spoke about the issue but nothing was done. We will introduce a bill to regulate school fees," she said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
