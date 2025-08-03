PM Modi brought Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita to ensure justice: Meghwal

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Sunday said that while the Britishers introduced the Indian Penal Code to "punish" Indians, Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita with the aim of delivering justice to the people.

Speaking at the inauguration of the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) at Delhi Assembly, Meghwal said, "I am told that the three new criminal laws have been fully implemented in Delhi.

"The Britishers brought the Indian Penal Code to punish Indians. Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita to give justice to Indians." NeVA is a flagship project of the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs designed to create a paperless legislative environment across India.