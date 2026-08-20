PM Modi calls for better use of govt data, greater interoperability

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called upon secretaries to the Government of India to find solutions that enable greater interoperability and effective use of data collected by the government, which he described as a “national asset” and a “future resource”.

Chairing the third high-level meeting of departments dealing with infrastructure and connectivity, security and external affairs, and governance, Modi cited the experience of the Covid-19 pandemic and the West Asia crisis to illustrate how departments and governments can work together, according to an official statement.

Calls for effective use of AI

Modi also called for effective use of artificial intelligence (AI) while ensuring human intervention and judgement. He asked officials to explore innovative ways of combining AI capabilities with human expertise.