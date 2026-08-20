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Home / India News / PM Modi calls for better use of govt data, greater interoperability

PM Modi calls for better use of govt data, greater interoperability

PM Modi urges government departments to break data silos, improve interoperability and use AI with human judgement to strengthen governance and connectivity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering during the India-New Zealand business event
PM Modi
Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2026 | 10:19 PM IST
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called upon secretaries to the Government of India to find solutions that enable greater interoperability and effective use of data collected by the government, which he described as a “national asset” and a “future resource”.
 
Chairing the third high-level meeting of departments dealing with infrastructure and connectivity, security and external affairs, and governance, Modi cited the experience of the Covid-19 pandemic and the West Asia crisis to illustrate how departments and governments can work together, according to an official statement.
 
Calls for effective use of AI
 
Modi also called for effective use of artificial intelligence (AI) while ensuring human intervention and judgement. He asked officials to explore innovative ways of combining AI capabilities with human expertise.
 
According to the statement, the Prime Minister noted that the government invests resources in collecting, storing and managing data, but its full potential is not always realised because of departmental silos and fragmented systems.
 
He pointed to differences in how data is collected and managed for various purposes and called for solutions that would enable greater interoperability and more effective use of such information.
 
Focus on manufacturing-export connectivity
 
The Prime Minister also emphasised the need for better connectivity between manufacturing and export-oriented units so that India’s manufacturing and export capabilities can fully benefit from its maritime infrastructure.
 
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Topics :Narendra Modiartifical intelligencedata security

First Published: Aug 20 2026 | 10:19 PM IST

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