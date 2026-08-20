Prudential Health India commences operations with tech-led health cover

Prudential Health India has officially begun operations in India as the company looks to tap the country’s fast-growing health insurance market with a technology-first approach. Backed by a 70:30 joint venture between UK-based Prudential plc and the HCL Group, the standalone health insurer aims to make health protection simpler, more personalised and accessible for Indian families.

Prudential HCL Health Insurance Limited, which operates as Prudential Health India, received its Certificate of Registration on July 1, 2026, allowing it to start its health insurance business in the country.

The company is entering a health insurance market that recorded approximately $16 billion in gross written premiums in FY 2026. It plans to differentiate itself through customer-focused innovation, AI-powered experiences and solutions designed around changing healthcare needs.

AI and agency network to drive customer experience As part of its launch, Prudential Health India will provide customers access to a network of more than 12,000 hospitals. The insurer is also adopting an omnichannel model that combines personal advice through an agency network with an AI-enabled direct-to-consumer platform. The company said its digitally enabled services will help customers choose suitable health cover, manage their policies and access support when required. Prudential and HCL combine strengths The venture brings together Prudential’s expertise in insurance and protection with HCL’s capabilities in technology, digital transformation and healthcare. The companies said the partnership is aimed at creating a more customer-centric and technology-enabled health insurance ecosystem.