Home / India News / PM Modi calls up Danish counterpart Frederiksen, discusses bilateral issues

PM Modi calls up Danish counterpart Frederiksen, discusses bilateral issues

Prime Minister Modi held a telephonic conversation with his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen, during which both the leaders reviewed the progress of India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership

New Delhi
PM Modi calls up Danish counterpart Frederiksen, discusses bilateral issues

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2023 | 7:52 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a telephonic conversation with his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen, during which both the leaders reviewed the progress of India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership.

They expressed satisfaction at the high-level exchanges and growing cooperation, official sources said.

Modi congratulated Frederiksen on her appointment as the Prime Minister of Denmark for a second term.

He briefed her on India's ongoing presidency of the G20 and its key priorities, official sources added. Frederiksen appreciated India's G20 initiatives and conveyed Denmark's full support to it.

The leaders also agreed to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India-Denmark relations next year in 2024.

--IANS

ans/vd

Topics :Narendra Modibilateral ties

First Published: Apr 20 2023 | 7:52 PM IST

Also Read

Denmark PM Mette Frederiksen to try to form new govt after election win

To save the planet, consumption patterns need to change: Bhupender Yadav

Danish Crown Prince Frederik Andr Henrik Christian in India for 4-day visit

Fifa World Cup: Australia beat Denmark reach Round of 16, Tunisia shock FRA

India, Denmark have strong, historic silver traditions: Danish Crown Prince

Intensity, frequency of heat waves to rise due to climate change: Experts

EAM S Jaishankar to meet UN chief Guterres at HQ during his visit

MCD begins work to revive three water bodies in east Delhi with landscaping

Alliance of major opposition parties not possible at national level: CPI-M

India needs to install 30 GW solar capacity annually to meet target: Mercom

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story