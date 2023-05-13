Home / India News / PM Modi congratulates Congress on winning Karnataka Assembly elections

The Congress is headed to a big win as it won 121 seats and was leading in 15 more in the elections to the 224-member assembly

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 13 2023 | 5:48 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated the Congress for its win in the Karnataka assembly polls and wished the party best in its endeavour to fulfilling people's aspirations.

"I thank all those who have supported us in the Karnataka elections. I appreciate the hardwork of BJP Karyakartas. We shall serve Karnataka with even more vigour in the times to come," he said in another tweet.

The Congress is headed to a big win as it won 121 seats and was leading in 15 more in the elections to the 224-member assembly.

First Published: May 13 2023 | 6:14 PM IST

