Tamil Nadu govt launches drive for solid waste management awareness

The Tamil Nadu government will be campaigning in all the other major cities of the state for litter-free cities

IANS Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : May 13 2023 | 3:20 PM IST
The Tamil Nadu government has commenced a drive for solid waste management awareness in the state.

The state local administration minister, K.N. Nehru on Saturday launched a few short films on solid waste management in Chennai.

The short films have been made in four different topics, to appeal to people to segregate garbage before disposing, avoid throwing away the waste in open spaces, not to throw garbage from apartments and avoid littering public places. The minister explained all the facts and said that the messages in the short films would help reduce the littering in public spaces.

K.N. Nehru said that to make Chennai a clean city, Swachh Bharat Project 2.0 was initiated.

He said that at least 649 city local bodies have been declared as litter and open defecation-free zone. The minister said that the state government was taking several steps to make Chennai city clean and litter free.

The Tamil Nadu government will be campaigning in all the other major cities of the state for litter-free cities.--IANS

First Published: May 13 2023 | 4:48 PM IST

