PM Modi establishes 'Bharatbarsha' as 'Viswaguru' at G20: Tripura CM Saha

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the successful conduct of the G20 leaders' summit.

He said that one of the significant aspects of G20 was PM Modi has established 'Bharatbarsha' as 'Viswaguru'.

CM Saha returned from Delhi on Sunday after attending the G20 summit.

"I want to express my gratitude to PM Modi, as under his leadership, India has become a global leader. Leaders from Bangladesh, Britain, USA and from other countries were present in the G20 summit," CM Saha said.

Further he said, "The India-Middle East Corridor was an important topic, opening up new opportunities and benefits for India. Discussions on global infrastructure and investment partnerships were also held. Upon arriving in India, all delegates paid their respects at the Gandhi Ghat, which is significant as it reflects their newfound understanding of our country."

He also praised PM Modi for emphasising 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas and Sabka Viswas and Prayaas' during the summit.

"PM Modi consistently advocates for 'One Earth, One Family, and One Future,' and this was a key focus of the G20 summit. He endeavoured to establish 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas and Sabka Viswas and Prayaas'. I extend my gratitude to PM Modi for this," he added.

He also highlighted the efforts taken by the Prime Minister for the summit held in Delhi adding that he has been "diligently working" for the past nine months for it.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been diligently working for the past nine months for the G-20, which took place across India. In Tripura, we hosted Science 20, with discussions focusing on Green Hydrogen. Experts from outside the state emphasised how green hydrogen can be produced," CM Saha said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced the conclusion of the G20 Summit here and proposed to hold a virtual G20 session in November to review the suggestions and proposals made at the premier forum for international economic cooperation.