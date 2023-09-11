Home / India News / Terrorist module busted in J-K's Baramulla, 3 associates of LeT held

Terrorist module busted in J-K's Baramulla, 3 associates of LeT held

ANI
Last Updated : Sep 11 2023 | 6:58 AM IST
The Baramulla Police in Jammu and Kashmir has busted a terrorist recruitment module in the district and arrested three terrorist associates of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit, said an official statement on Sunday.

The police have also recovered incriminating materials including three hand grenades and 30 AK-47 live rounds during the operation, the statement said.

According to the statement, the arrested accused have been identified as Lateef Ahmad Dar, a resident of Najibhat, Showkat Ahmad Lone and Ishrat Rasool both hailing from Pusnaag.

As per the statement, all three individuals were working with the LeT outfit as terrorist associates and during the course of the investigation it was found that they had identified four youth in the general area of Kreeri and were about to get them active in terrorist ranks in the near future.

"The above three individuals were the masterminds of the recruitment module in the general area of Kreeri and were also in touch with active terrorists Umar Lone and FT Usman," the statement mentioned.

A case has been registered under sections UA(P) & Arms Act in Kreeri police station and an investigation into the matter is underway, the statement added.

Jammu and KashmirBaramullaterroristsLashkar-e-Taiba terrorist

First Published: Sep 11 2023 | 6:58 AM IST

