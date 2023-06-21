PM Modi holds discussions with professor Nassim Nicholas, Robert Thurman

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Essayist and Statistician professor Nassim Nicholas Taleb on Tuesday in New York and held bilateral talks.

Taleb, a distinguished professor of Risk Engineering at New York University's School of Engineering, presented his own book titled "Skin in the Game" as a gift to PM Modi.

Taleb holds a PhD from the University of Paris and an MBA from the Wharton School. He is the author of The Incerto, a 5-volume essay on uncertainty (Antifragile, The Black Swan, Fooled by Randomness, The Bed of Procrustes, and skin in the Game), and Dynamic Hedging (1997), a technical clinical book on derivatives, in addition to The Statistical Consequences of Fat Tails, a freely available technical book (and reexpression of the Incerto) in applied probability theory, according to New York University.

Earlier on Tuesday, PM Modi arrived in New York and was received by India's Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu and India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ruchira Kamboj at the airport.

Later on, the Prime Minister also held bilateral discussions with Author and Academic Professor Robert Thurman, in New York.

Prof. Thurman, renowned for being the first endowed chair in Buddhist Studies in the West, also holds the esteemed positions of co-founder and president of Tibet House in New York.

On Tuesday, PM Modi is expected to meet Ray Dalio, Neil deGrasse Tyson and other thought leaders in New York City.

The Prime Minister will attend Yoga Day celebrations at the UN headquarters on June 21. PM Modi will then travel to Washington DC and will receive a ceremonial welcome at the White House on June 22.

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host a State Dinner in honour of the Prime Minister the same evening. The Prime Minister will also address a Joint Sitting of the US Congress on the same day.

On June 23, the Prime Minister will be jointly hosted at a luncheon by US Vice President Kamala Harris and the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. In addition to official engagements, the Prime Minister is scheduled to have several interactions with leading CEOs, professionals, and other stakeholders.

He will also meet members of the Indian diaspora.