Home / Economy / News / PM Modi's US visit: Inbound FDI rises, so does Indian investment in US

PM Modi's US visit: Inbound FDI rises, so does Indian investment in US

More inbound FDI, as well as Indian capital invested in the US

Anoushka Sawhney New Delhi
Premium
PM Modi's US visit: Inbound FDI rises, so does Indian investment in US

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2023 | 1:53 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Rising trade and capital flows reflect an increased Indo-US economic entwinement.
 
Closer economic ties are on the agenda as Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes his first State visit to the US. There is more money coming into India to fund new factories and set up ventures through foreign direct investment (FDI) than before. The average annual US FDI flows in the five years leading up to 2018-19 was $2.7 billion. This has increased to $8.7 billion in the four years since then.
 
A similar outward flow into the US shows up in the overseas direct investment data. This also includes debts, such as loans. The capital outflows averaged $1.7 billion in the five years leading up to 2018-19. This has increased to an average of $3.2 billion since 2019-20. The US also tops in terms of foreign portfolio flows. This is money that US mutual funds and other entities invest by buying Indian securities, such as shares on the stock market. The US is the largest FPI investor in India, accounting for around Rs 38 of every Rs 100 worth of FPI holdings (chart 2).
 
India also exports more to the US than it imports. The exports in 2022-23 was $79 billion, compared to imports of $50 billion. Imports have risen a little faster than exports in the past five years. Imports rose 89 per cent since 2017-18 while exports were up 64 per cent.
 
India’s imports from the US are largely made up of a few categories, including crude, petroleum products, coal and others. The top five accounted for around 49 per cent of imports in 2022-23.
 
The export basket was similar. Pharmaceutical products and readymade cotton garments and accessories were among the major exports. The top five exports accounted for 36 per cent of the total exports.                    
                         


Also Read

FDI inflows decline 16% to $71 billion for first time in a decade: RBI data

Top headlines: Unemployment rate dips to 4.1%, FDI inflows take a hit

FDI inflows likely to improve in coming months, says DPIIT official

FDI equity inflow contracts 15% to $36.7 billion in Apr-Dec: Govt data

From Ukraine war to inflation, global headwinds take a toll on FDI inflows

Centre refusing rice under OMSS to keep stocks, check price: Piyush Goyal

Karnataka to develop world-class tree park in Bengaluru on NGEF premises

PM Modi's US visit: India's entry into critical mineral alliance on table

Surplus liquidity falls to lowest in 2 months due to advance tax outflows

Cement prices likely to drop by 1-3% despite healthy demand: Crisil

Topics :FDIIndia and US

First Published: Jun 20 2023 | 6:45 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story