PM Modi holds talk with Sunak, calls for action against anti-India elements

Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the issue of security of Indian diplomatic establishments in the United Kingdom in a telephonic conversation with his British counterpart Rishi Sunak

New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 13 2023 | 10:50 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday raised the issue of security of Indian diplomatic establishments in the United Kingdom in a telephonic conversation with his British counterpart Rishi Sunak and called for strong action against anti-India elements, officials said.

Modi also sought progress on the return of economic offenders wanted in India, they said.

Pro-Khalistan protestors had recently smashed windows at the Indian mission in London and targeted the national flag as well.

The two leaders reviewed the progress of a number of bilateral issues, particularly in trade and economic sectors, officials said.

During the talks, Sunak reiterated the UK's full support for India's ongoing G20 presidency.

Topics :Rishi SunakNarendra ModiIndia UK

First Published: Apr 13 2023 | 9:34 PM IST

