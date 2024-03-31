Home / India News / Hailstorm hit several parts of Manipur; buildings damaged in villages

Hailstorm hit several parts of Manipur; buildings damaged in villages

Photo: PTI
ANI
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2024 | 11:42 PM IST
Rain and hailstorms hit several parts of Manipur on Sunday, causing damage to houses, buildings and crops in Thoubal's Sapam Leikai and Khongjom villages.

The northeastern states are experiencing heavy rainfall, which has caused severe infrastructural damage in the region. In Assam, a portion of the roof collapsed at the Guwahati airport.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted thunderstorms with lightning and moderate to heavy rainfall in Assam along with other northeastern states till April 4.

Meanwhile, at least four people died and over 100 others were injured on Sunday after a seasonal storm hit West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district.

"The seasonal storm, which was accompanied by a hailstorm, uprooted trees and damaged the houses in several parts of West Bengal's Jalpaiguri," police said.

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has set up an emergency cell in the Raj Bhavan to deal with the storm in Jalpaiguri.

First Published: Mar 31 2024 | 11:41 PM IST

