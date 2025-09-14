PM Modi inaugurates health, infra projects worth ₹6,300 crore in Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday laid the foundation stones for health and infrastructure projects worth ₹6,300 crore at Mangaldoi in Assam's Darrang district.

He launched the construction of Darrang Medical College and Hospital, along with a nursing college and a GNM school.

The combined investment in these healthcare projects is worth ₹570 crore, officials said.

The PM also laid the foundation stones for the 2.9 km-long Narengi-Kuruwa bridge with an estimated cost of ₹1,200 crore and the 118.5 km-long Guwahati Ring Road project, connecting Kamrup and Darrang districts in Assam and Ri Bhoi in Meghalaya.

The cost for the Ring Road project was estimated at ₹4,530 crore.