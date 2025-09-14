PM Modi inaugurates health, infra projects worth ₹6,300 crore in Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday laid the foundation stones for health and infrastructure projects worth ₹6,300 crore at Mangaldoi in Assam's Darrang district.
He launched the construction of Darrang Medical College and Hospital, along with a nursing college and a GNM school.
The combined investment in these healthcare projects is worth ₹570 crore, officials said.
The PM also laid the foundation stones for the 2.9 km-long Narengi-Kuruwa bridge with an estimated cost of ₹1,200 crore and the 118.5 km-long Guwahati Ring Road project, connecting Kamrup and Darrang districts in Assam and Ri Bhoi in Meghalaya.
The cost for the Ring Road project was estimated at ₹4,530 crore.
The PM will, later in the day, inaugurate the newly constructed over ₹5000-crore bamboo-based ethanol plant and the ₹7,230-crore Petro Fluidised Catalytic Cracker Unit at the Numaligarh Refinery in Golaghat district.
Modi had arrived in Assam on Saturday evening and attended Bharat Ratna awardee Bhupen Hazarika's birth centenary celebrations.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
