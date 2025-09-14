Home / India News / PM Modi inaugurates health, infra projects worth ₹6,300 crore in Assam

PM Modi inaugurates health, infra projects worth ₹6,300 crore in Assam

He launched the construction of Darrang Medical College and Hospital, along with a nursing college and a GNM school

PM Modi in Surat Gujarat rally
PM Modi had arrived in Assam on Saturday evening.
Press Trust of India Mangaldoi (Assam)
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2025 | 12:12 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday laid the foundation stones for health and infrastructure projects worth ₹6,300 crore at Mangaldoi in Assam's Darrang district.

He launched the construction of Darrang Medical College and Hospital, along with a nursing college and a GNM school.

The combined investment in these healthcare projects is worth ₹570 crore, officials said.

The PM also laid the foundation stones for the 2.9 km-long Narengi-Kuruwa bridge with an estimated cost of ₹1,200 crore and the 118.5 km-long Guwahati Ring Road project, connecting Kamrup and Darrang districts in Assam and Ri Bhoi in Meghalaya.

The cost for the Ring Road project was estimated at ₹4,530 crore.

The PM will, later in the day, inaugurate the newly constructed over ₹5000-crore bamboo-based ethanol plant and the ₹7,230-crore Petro Fluidised Catalytic Cracker Unit at the Numaligarh Refinery in Golaghat district.

Modi had arrived in Assam on Saturday evening and attended Bharat Ratna awardee Bhupen Hazarika's birth centenary celebrations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Shah greets nation on Hindi Diwas, urges respect for all Indian languages

Delhi to see light rain, cloudy skies; check all-India weather forecast

Vaishno Devi yatra postponed till further orders due to heavy rainfall

India's seven more properties added to tentative list of Unesco heritage

Bhupen Hazarika's songs unite India: PM Modi on singer's birth centenary

Topics :Narendra ModiAssamNortheast India

First Published: Sep 14 2025 | 12:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story