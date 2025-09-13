Bhupen Hazarika's songs unite India: PM Modi on singer's birth centenary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asserted that Bharat Ratna awardee Bhupen Hazarika's songs continue to unite India and give energy to its people.

Addressing the musical doyen's birth centenary celebrations in Guwahati, Modi said his creations encompass the concept of Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat'.

The ideals that he lived by and the experiences Hazarika went through are reflected in his songs and the deep love for Mother India in Bhupen Da's music stemmed from his lived commitment to the idea of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat', the PM said.

Bhupen da may not be present physically, but his voice gives energy to people. His songs unite India. He was rooted in the cultural traditions of India, he said.

Modi asserted that Hazarika gave voice to a united Northeast during the height of violence in the region. The prime minister said the Bharat Ratna award to Bhupen Hazarika was an honour for the entire nation, especially the Northeastern region. Modi also stressed the importance of cultural connectivity in the development of the country. Rail and road connectivity is necessary for the economic development of the nation, but cultural connectivity is a must for the unity of the country, he said. We cannot imagine the country's development without the progress of the Northeast. The entire country is getting acquainted with the history and heritage of the Northeast as the Centre is emphasising cultural connectivity, the PM said.

Modi said he promotes Assamese 'gamosa' (traditional scarf or towel) on every occasion, and urged the people of Assam to be vocal for local. The PM said the nation was celebrating the centenary of that 'Sudhakontho' (the nectar-voiced) who gave voice to the emotions of India, connected music with sensitivity, preserved India's dreams through his music. The PM said that Hazarika was born in the Northeast, and the waves of the Brahmaputra taught him music. Bhupenda later went to Kashi for graduation and his musical journey, which began with the Brahmaputra, transformed into mastery through the flowing rhythm of the Ganga with the dynamism of Kashi giving his life a continuous flow, the Varanasi MP said.

Quoting his song 'Moi eti jajabor' (I am a wanderer), the PM said that 'Bhupen Da journeyed across India and even went to the United States for his PhD but always remained deeply connected to the soil of Assam as a true son. Describing Hazarika as a great champion of India's unity and integrity, the PM pointed out that decades ago, when the Northeast faced neglect and was engulfed in violence and separatism, it was the legend who continued to give voice to India's unity. Bhupen Da dreamt of a prosperous Northeast and sang of the region's natural beauty. When we hum the song 'Asom aamar Rupohi' (Assam is our beautiful land), we feel proud of Assam's diversity, strength and potential, Modi said.

He said that one of the longest bridges in the country, connecting Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, has been named after Hazarika. Assam and the Northeast have always made a significant contribution to India's cultural diversity, highlighted the PM, remarking about the rich history and festivals of the region. The sacrifices made by the people of the region for the honour of India are indispensable, he said. When we celebrate the history of Assam, only then is India's history completeonly then is India's joy complete and we must move forward with pride in this legacy, he added. The PM asserted that Assam has always given 'voice to the nation's pride and when during the 1962 war, the state directly witnessed the conflict and at that time it was Bhupen Da who elevated the nation's resolve through his music'.

He said the spirit and resolve of the people of India still remain firm and unwavering which was evident during Operation Sindoor. India gave a decisive response to Pakistan's terrorist intentions, and the strength of the nation echoed across the world. We have demonstrated that no enemy of the nation will remain safe in any corner and the new India will not compromise on its security or pride under any circumstances, he asserted. The PM said that the dream of a new India that Hazarika saw then has now become the nation's collective resolve. He urged all to align with this commitment as this was the time to place the goal of a developed India by 2047 at the centre of every effort and every resolution.

On the occasion of the celebrations, Modi released a biography of the music maestro Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika' - written by Sahitya Akademi awardee Anuradha Sarma Pujari, and a Rs 100 commemorative coin brought out by the Reserve Bank of India. He also released the covers of the book in all 21 languages it has been translated into. The celebrations began with an 18-minute musical tribute by 1,200 artistes, who rendered 14 evergreen songs of Hazarika in a medley in Assamese, Bengali, Hindi, and English. A short film on Hazarika's life was also screened. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Arunachal CM Pema Khandu were present at the function.