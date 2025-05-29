AgustaWestland Case: SC dismisses Christian Michel's Plea on bail condition

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a petition filed by British national Christian Michel James, the accused middleman in the ₹3,600-crore AgustaWestland money laundering case. Michel had challenged a bail condition that required him to furnish a local residential address.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sanjay Kumar upheld the Delhi High Court’s May 22 order , which directed Michel to provide an address for his residence post-release. Michel has been in Tihar Jail since his extradition from the United Arab Emirates in December 2018.

The bench expressed disapproval of Michel’s refusal to meet this basic requirement, stating, “You have a permanent address inside Tihar jail. You stay there only. What to do?”

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing the money laundering aspect of the case, supported the high court’s revised conditions and questioned Michel’s reluctance. The bench also asked Michel’s legal team why the accused, who had actively pursued legal remedies, could not provide an address through family or other contacts.

“We granted you bail and you don’t even want to fulfil a condition of providing a local address,” Justice Nath remarked. When Michel’s counsel argued that he had no residence in India after over six years of imprisonment, the court noted that his family was involved in his legal representation and could assist with this requirement.

The court dismissed the petition outright, calling it “all an excuse” and reiterating that the bail condition was neither unreasonable nor impractical.

Michel, a British citizen, had been granted bail earlier by the Supreme Court and the Delhi High Court in related cases filed by the CBI and ED. Due to his foreign nationality, the high court relaxed some bail conditions, allowing him to submit a personal bond of ₹5 lakh along with a cash surety of ₹10 lakh instead of a local surety.

The high court also directed that any new travel documents issued to Michel be deposited directly with the trial court by the British High Commission. The FRRO was instructed to ensure Michel does not leave India.

What is the AgustaWestland case?

The AgustaWestland case involves allegations of kickbacks in the 2010 deal to procure 12 VVIP helicopters from the Italian firm, leading to an estimated loss of €398.21 million (around ₹2,666 crore) to India. Michel is alleged to have received €30 million (about ₹225 crore) as part of the deal. He is one of three foreign intermediaries named, alongside Guido Haschke and Carlo Gerosa.

With the Supreme Court’s decision, Michel remains in custody unless he complies with the revised bail conditions.

(With PTI inputs)