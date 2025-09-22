Home / India News / PM Modi interacts with Arunachal traders, industry leaders on GST rate cuts

PM Modi interacts with Arunachal traders, industry leaders on GST rate cuts

In Arunachal, PM will lay the foundation stone of two major hydropower projects worth over Rs 3,700 crore, namely the Tato-I Hydro Electric Project (186 MW) which will be developed in Siyom sub-basin

Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 5,100 crore at Itanagar today
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 11:45 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with Arunachal Pradesh's local taxpayers, traders, and industry representatives and discussed the benefits of the newly implemented Goods and Services (GST) tax rate reduction.

While attending a 'GST Bachat Utsav' event in Itanagar, the Prime Minister met with various artisans, industry leaders in the state, meeting with people who are selling local goods, to packaged milk and food stuffs, highlighting the 'swadeshi' products of the country and encouraging people to buy from local sources. He also handed them placards of 'Garv se Kaho Yeh Swadeshi Hai'. The shopkeepers were very happy on receiving them and said that they would place these placards on their shops.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 5,100 crore at Itanagar today. Thereafter, he will visit Tripura and perform Pooja and Darshan and inaugurate development work of 'Mata Tripura Sundari Temple Complex' at Matabari, according to the Prime Minister's office.

In Arunachal Pradesh, he will lay the foundation stone of two major hydropower projects worth over Rs 3,700 crore, namely the Tato-I Hydro Electric Project (186 MW) which will be developed in the Siyom sub-basin of Arunachal Pradesh.

He will also lay the foundation stone of a state-of-the-art Convention Center at Tawang. Located at over 9,820 feet in the frontier district of Tawang, the centre will serve as a landmark facility to host national and international conferences, cultural festivals, and exhibitions.

With a capacity to host over 1,500 delegates, the Center will meet global standards and support the tourism and cultural potential of the region. 

He is also going to launch multiple key infrastructure projects worth over Rs 1,290 crore, catering to various sectors including connectivity, health, fire safety, working women hostels among others. These initiatives are expected to catalyse economic activity, improve the quality of life, and enhance connectivity in the region.

The PMO said, that in line with his vision of ensuring ease of doing business and fostering a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem, Prime Minister will also interact with local taxpayers, traders, and industry representatives to discuss the impact of the recent GST rate rationalisation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

New GST reforms show PM Modi's resolve to serve poor, farmers: Amit Shah

Cricketer Robin Uthappa appears before ED in online betting app case

Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq inaugurates Dasara festival in Mysuru

Karnataka caste census begins today, minor delay possible in Bengaluru

Goa committed to strengthening MSMEs under new GST reforms: Sawant

Topics :Narendra ModiGST RevampGST2.0GSTArunachal PradeshTripura

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 11:45 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story