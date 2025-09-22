Home / India News / Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq inaugurates Dasara festival in Mysuru

Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq inaugurates Dasara festival in Mysuru

Celebrated as 'Nada Habba' (state festival), the 11-day Dasara or 'Sharan Navaratri' festivities are expected to be a grand affair this year, showcasing Karnataka's rich culture and traditions

Banu Mushtaq
In the inaugural event, Mushtaq was accompanied by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, several ministers in the state cabinet, among others (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Mysuru
Sep 22 2025 | 11:07 AM IST
The famous Mysuru Dasara festival commenced in the city and palaces on Monday with religious and traditional fervour, with International Booker Prize-winning writer Banu Mushtaq inaugurating the festivities.

Mushtaq inaugurated the festivities during the auspicious "Vrushchika Lagna" by showering flowers on the idol of goddess Chamundeshwari, the presiding deity of Mysuru and its royals, amid chanting of Vedic hymns by priests, at the premises of Chamundeshwari temple atop the Chamundi Hills here.

Celebrated as 'Nada Habba' (state festival), the 11-day Dasara or 'Sharan Navaratri' festivities are expected to be a grand affair this year, showcasing Karnataka's rich culture and traditions, coupled with reminiscence of royal pomp and glory.

In the inaugural event, Mushtaq was accompanied by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, several ministers in the state cabinet, among others.

Earlier, Mushtaq, along with CM and other dignitaries, visited the Chamundeshwari temple and offered prayers to the goddess, referred to as the "Naada Devate" (state deity), ahead of the inaugural.

Topics :Booker PrizeKarnatakaKarnataka governmentSiddaramaiahDussehra

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 11:07 AM IST

