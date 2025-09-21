Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the eve of the GST 2.0 rollout, saying the reforms will accelerate India's growth story.
Calling the reforms the beginning of "bachat utsav" (saving festival), PM Modi said GST 2.0 will help the people save money. "From tomorrow in the nation, 'GST bachat utsav' will commence. Your savings will increase and you will be able to buy your favourite things. GST bachat utsav' will benefit all sections of the society," PM Modi said in a televised address to the nation. The Prime Minister said that the GST reforms will simplify business, make investment more attractive, and make every state an equal partner in the race for development.
Earlier this month, the GST Council approved a two-tier rate structure of 5 and 18 per cent, which will be implemented from September 22 - the first day of Navratri. Besides, a compensation cess of 40 per cent will also be levied on luxury items and demerit or sin goods.
The council abolished the 12 and 28 per cent slabs, moving about 99 per cent of goods under the 12 per cent slab to 5 per cent. From September 22, at least 90 per cent items under 28 per cent tax slab will also come down to 18 per cent bracket. PM Modi highlights how a web of taxes and tolls had created hardships for businesses and consumers. "At that time, millions of such companies, along with millions of countrymen, faced daily problems due to the maze of various taxes. The increased expenses incurred in transporting goods from one city to another were borne by the poor, and customers like you were charged. It was essential to free the country from this situation," he said.
The Prime Minister also recalled how his government catered to the aspirations of the neo-middle class by making income up to ₹12 lakh tax-free.
"When income tax relief up to ₹12 lakh is granted, the lives of the middle class undergo a profound transformation, bringing about so much simplicity and convenience. Now, the poor, the neo-middle class, and the middle class are receiving a double bonanza. With the reduction in GST, it will be easier for the citizens of the country to fulfil their dreams," he said.