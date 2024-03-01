Home / India News / PM Modi launches projects worth Rs 7,200 cr in West Bengal's Arambagh

India of the 21st century is progressing at a fast pace and together we all have set the goal of making a developed India by 2047, PM Modi said at the programme

Press Trust of India Arambagh (WB)

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2024 | 3:52 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for projects worth Rs 7,200 crore in Arambagh area of Hooghly district in West Bengal.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation multiple developmental projects related to sectors like rail, ports, oil pipelines, LPG supply and wastewater treatment.

India of the 21st century is progressing at a fast pace and together we all have set the goal of making a developed India by 2047, he said at the programme.

Modi said the Centre has taken steps for the welfare of the poor and that is why in the last 10 years, about 25 crore people of the country have come out of poverty.

Our effort is that the modernization of railways in West Bengal should happen at the same pace as it is happening in other parts of the country, he said.

