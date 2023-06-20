PM Modi leaves for US, says visit a reflection of vigour of bilateral ties

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on his two-nation trip to the US and Egypt on Tuesday, he said his invitation to Washington by President Joe Biden is "a reflection of the vigour and vitality of the partnership between our democracies".

"I am travelling to the United States of America on a state visit at the invitation of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. This special invitation is a reflection of the vigour and vitality of the partnership between our democracies," he said in a statement just before departing.

"I will commence my visit in New York, where I will celebrate the International Day of Yoga on June 21 at the UN Headquarters with the UN leadership and members of the international community. I look forward to this special celebration at the very location that supported India's proposal in December 2014 to recognise an International Day of Yoga.

"I will thereafter travel to Washington D.C. President Biden and I have had the opportunity to meet several times since my last Official Visit to the US in September 2021. This visit will be an opportunity to enrich the depth and diversity of our partnership," he added.

The Prime Minister noted that the India-US ties are "multifaceted, with deepening engagements across sectors".

"The US is India's largest trade partner in goods and services. We collaborate closely in science & technology, education, health, defence and security fields.

"The initiative on critical and emerging technologies has added new dimensions and widened collaboration to defence industrial cooperation, space, telecom, quantum, Artificial Intelligence and biotech sectors. Our two countries are also collaborating to further our shared vision of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacifi.

"My discussions with President Biden and other senior US leaders will provide an opportunity to consolidate our bilateral cooperation as well as in plurilateral forums such as G20, Quad and IPEF.

"I will also have the pleasure of joining President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden for the State Banquet along with a number of dignitaries.

"The US Congress has always provided strong bi-partisan support to India-US ties. During my visit, I will address a Joint Session of the US Congress at the invitation of Congressional leadership. Strong people-to-people linkages have been instrumental in developing the trust between our countries. I look forward to meeting the vibrant Indian-American community that represents the best of our societies. I will also meet some of the leading CEOs to discuss opportunities for elevating our trade and investment relationship and for building resilient global supply chains," the Prime Minister said.

He expressed confidence that his visit to the US "will reinforce our ties based on shared values of democracy, diversity and freedom. Together we stand stronger in me in meeting the shared global challenges".

After wrapping his US visit, Modi will then will travel to Cairo from June 24-25 at the invitation of Egyptian president Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

"I am excited to pay a state visit to a close and friendly country for the first time," he said.

"We had the pleasure of receiving President Sisi as the Chief Guest at our Republic Day celebrations this year. These two visits in the span of a few months is a reflection of our rapidly evolving partnership with Egypt, which was elevated to a 'Strategic Partnership' during President Sisi's visit.

"I look forward to my discussions with President Sisi and senior members of the Egyptian Government to impart further momentum to our civilisational and multi-faceted partnership. I will also have the opportunity to interact with the vibrant Indian diaspora in Egypt," Modi added.

--IANS

ans/ksk/