Home / India News / Top headlines: Byju's sacks staff, Zee Ent terms Sebi's order unjustified

Top headlines: Byju's sacks staff, Zee Ent terms Sebi's order unjustified

Business Standard brings you the top headlines at this hour

BS Web Team New Delhi
Top headlines: Byju's sacks staff, Zee Ent terms Sebi's order unjustified

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2023 | 3:22 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

US share in India's merchandise exports up despite diversification move
Notwithstanding India’s efforts to diversify its merchandise exports, the country’s dependence on the US for its outbound shipments has increased over the past 12 years by 7 percentage points to touch 17.4 per cent share in 2022-23 (FY23). Read more

Sebi order 'unjustified and unwarranted', Zee Ent argues before SAT
Dubbing the interim order by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) “unwarranted and unjustified”, legal representatives for Zee Entertainment Enterprises (Zee) Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO) Punit Goenka argued that the regulator had reached a conclusion without giving him an opportunity of a hearing. Read more 

PM Narendra Modi's upcoming US visit: India eyes WTO disputes resolution
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to the United States (US) could see a breakthrough in the pending World Trade Organization (WTO) disputes involving the two nations, according to two people aware of the matter. Read more

India's largest edtech firm Byju's sacks 1,000 more; count jumps to 3,500
India’s largest edtech firm Byju’s will fire 1,000 employees in a fresh round of layoffs across departments. With the latest round, total job cuts at the company have mounted to around 3,500. According to sources, fresh job cuts are an attempt by the company to improve its finances and work towards a path to profitability. Read more

Rs 2,000 note move can take FY24 growth past 6.5%, says SBI report
The decision to withdraw Rs. 2,000 currency notes and response to it so far suggest that the move can help boost FY24 gross domestic product (GDP) growth to beyond 6.5 per cent estimated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), a report said on Monday. The real GDP growth for the first quarter of FY24 will come at 8.1 per cent with an upward bias and the RBI’s 6.5 per cent estimate can also be exceeded, economists at the country’s largest lender SBI said. Read more

Also Read

Zee board to review Sebi order on Subhash Chandra and CEO Punit Goenka

Top headlines: Sebi debars Chandra, Goenka; Skymet predicts bleak monsoon

ZEE slips 6% as Sebi bars Punit Goenka, Chandra from holding key positions

JC Flowers ARC makes claim on Subhash Chandra's no-compete fees

Sebi debars Subhash Chandra, Punit Goenka from holding key positions

CBI court sentences ex-Syndicate Bank manager to 7 yrs of imprisonment

Fire at MP's Satpura Bhawan due to short circuit, finds enquiry committee

Together we stand stronger: PM Modi as he leaves for US on 1st state visit

Latest Live: PM Modi leaves for his first historic state visit to the US

India will become number one destination for tourism by 2047: Reddy

Topics :Narendra ModiSEBIByju'sEdTechlayoffWTOUS India relations Zee EntertainmentSecurities Appellate TribunalSubhash ChandraPunit GoenkaRs 2000 noteRBIExports

First Published: Jun 20 2023 | 3:27 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story