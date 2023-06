The decision to withdraw Rs. 2,000 currency notes and response to it so far suggest that the move can help boost FY24 gross domestic product (GDP) growth to beyond 6.5 per cent estimated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), a report said on Monday. The real GDP growth for the first quarter of FY24 will come at 8.1 per cent with an upward bias and the RBI’s 6.5 per cent estimate can also be exceeded, economists at the country’s largest lender SBI said. Read more