Crucial that India takes lead in making tourism more sustainable: Official

Director General for the Ministry of Tourism from Spain, Felix De Paz, said that it is important for the world that India takes the lead in terms of making tourism more sustainable

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2023 | 1:05 AM IST
Director General for the Ministry of Tourism from Spain, Felix De Paz, said that it is important for the world that India takes the lead in terms of making tourism more sustainable.

Speaking with ANI, Felix De Paz said, "I've been participating since the very beginning. The first choice group round was a few months ago and everyone it's been better and becoming better and better until we reached Goa, which is a very particular place to visit. The G20 Indian presidency overview about what the tourist group should be approaching and from a personal point of view, what I have seen in India in this format is really great. It's a really wonderful experience."

Speaking about the 4th Tourism Working Group (TWG) meeting's side events on cruise tourism and global tourism plastics initiative, he said that the way ahead for cruise tourism in terms of the potential for India, within cruise tourism is massive.

"Asia as a region is overcoming other regions in terms of the number of cruise tourists, and particularly India, I believe, that has a clear view, a clear strategy for the near future, about what they expect. So, I mean, good feelings about that. And in terms of the second side event is Global Tourism Plastics Initiative, it is really important for the world that India takes the lead somehow, in terms of making tourism more sustainable. Because it's a common effort and country as I speak and of certain importance of India, moving forward in the right direction is also good news. So both side events, I think were really very good ideas and rightly carried out by the organization," he added.

When asked about the bilateral relationship between India and Spain, he said, "We have quite a good bilateral relations within tourism. I remember that back in Kashmir, a few weeks ago we had a side event about the movie shooting sector and we are becoming good partners."

He said that a lot of blockbuster Indian Bollywood movies have been shot in Spain and they have had tremendous success and in return, many Indian guys have been spending the past two years, it's just an example of this really good and close bilateral relationship between our two countries to Spain and India.

First Published: Jun 20 2023 | 3:41 AM IST

