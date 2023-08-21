PM Modi may discuss BRICS expansion during 15th Summit in South Africa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi may discuss the potential expansion of the BRICS bloc during the three-day 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa.

This will be the first in-person summit of BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) since the Covid-19 pandemic. While the main summit is on Wednesday, sideline meetings will be held on Tuesday and Thursday. Modi is scheduled to leave for Johannesburg on Tuesday morning.

The government said India remained open to the idea of an expanded BRICS bloc. “We have a positive intent and an open mind when it comes to BRICS expansion,” Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra told reporters on Monday. He said the modalities for inclusion of new members into the BRICS were being discussed among the Sherpas of the grouping.

The bloc’s expansion is expected to be a major agenda item of the summit. Case in point, Modi will also participate in a special event called ‘BRICS — Africa Outreach and BRICS Plus Dialogue’.

BRICS brings together five of the largest developing countries of the world, representing 41 per cent of the global population, 24 per cent of the global GDP, and 16 per cent of the global trade. At least 23 other nations have approached the BRICS countries with applications to join the bloc.

Kwatra said details of the PM’s bilateral interactions were being drawn up, but he did not clarify if Modi would sit down with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Russian President Vladimir Putin has already decided not to travel to Johannesburg for the summit.

The foreign secretary said BRICS was not contemplating a common currency and instead had always focused on trade in their national currencies.

Greece vist

On his way back, Modi will visit Greece on August 25 on an official bilateral invitation. Officials said the visit would help increase security cooperation with Greece.

“Greece is pivotally located in the eastern Mediterranean and has been a significant maritime power. Through its merchant shipping, it controls one of the largest shipping fleets in terms of tonnage. It has the third best navy in the EU,” Secretary West Sanjay Verma said.

Both countries recently held one of their largest naval joint exercises in Greece. Meanwhile, the country’s air force chief visited India in June and met the military brass here.

Both nations will also discuss connectivity across the digital, mobility, and financial realms, Kwatra said. This will be the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Greece in 40 years, after former Rajiv Gandhi, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

The two nations are also expected to upgrade bilateral relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership. Athens has sought to align closely with India’s strategic interests on regional and global issues.