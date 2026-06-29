PM Modi may meet Union secretaries for brainstorming session on Tuesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who returned on Monday after a three-day visit to the Indian Ocean archipelago of Seychelles, is likely to meet secretaries of key Union ministries and departments on Tuesday for a brainstorming session.

Secretaries will brief the Prime Minister on the performance of their ministries and departments in improving the "ease of living" of citizens, "ease of doing business", fostering "Atmanirbhar Bharat", or self-reliance, and reforms that can be undertaken.

This will be the Prime Minister's second such interaction. He chaired a meeting of the entire Union Council of Ministers on May 21, hours after returning from his five-nation tour to the United Arab Emirates, Italy, the Netherlands, Sweden and Norway.

Tuesday's meeting comes amid buzz over a Cabinet reshuffle. The Modi-led National Democratic Alliance government completed two years of its third term on June 9. The Prime Minister is yet to reshuffle his Council of Ministers during this term. He reshuffled and expanded his Council of Ministers in July 2016 and July 2021, a month after the two governments completed two years in office. Apart from the Prime Minister's efforts to assess the performance of ministries and the reforms that the government could undertake in the months to come, the Cabinet Secretariat has also been sending missives to all ministries and departments to routinely update the details of their Cabinet and Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) notes.

In an office memorandum dated June 17, the second such missive since May, the Cabinet Secretariat pointed out "lags" and "gaps" in the updating of Cabinet and CCEA notes by some ministries and departments on the inter-ministerial consultation (IMC) module of the government's e-Samiksha. It noted that the data are used for assessment in the preparation of the monthly Administrative Scorecard and should be updated regularly. In another office memorandum dated June 17, it asked ministries and departments to expedite the finalisation of their Cabinet and Cabinet Committee notes related to the appraisal of schemes and projects, and ticked them off for repeatedly seeking inter-ministerial consultations.