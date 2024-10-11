PM Modi pays tribute to Jayprakash Narayan on his birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tribute to Loknayak Jayprakash Narayan on his birth anniversary saying that his personality and ideals will remain a source of inspiration for every generation.

The Prime Minister also shared a video of Jaiprakash Narayan showcasing his life and contribution to the country.

"My respectful tribute to Loknayak Jaiprakash Narayan on his birth anniversary. He dedicated his life for positive change in the country and society. His personality and ideals will remain a source of inspiration for every generation," PM Modi posted on X.

Janata Dal (United) also paid tribute to Jayprakash Narayan on his birth anniversary.