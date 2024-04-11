Home / India News / PM Modi pays tributes to eminent social reformer Phule on birth anniversary

PM Modi pays tributes to eminent social reformer Phule on birth anniversary

An icon for the movement to emancipate the backward and deprived sections of society, the 19th-century reformer dedicated his life to social justice and equality

PM Modi addresses a public meeting ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Churu, Rajasthan Friday, April 5, 2024. (PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2024 | 11:34 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to eminent social reformer Jyotirao Phule on his birth anniversary, saying he dedicated his life to fighting injustice and promoting equality, and his thoughts give strength to millions.

"Today, we pay homage to the great Mahatma Phule on his Jayanti. A visionary social reformer who dedicated his life to fighting injustice and promoting equality, his thoughts give strength to millions," Modi said on X.

"His relentless efforts in the field of education and women empowerment have left an indelible mark on society. Today is an occasion to reiterate our commitment to fulfilling his vision to empower the poor and marginalised," he added.

An icon for the movement to emancipate the backward and deprived sections of society, the 19th-century reformer dedicated his life to social justice and equality.

His wife Savitribai Phule was also a pioneering social reformer, lauded especially for her role in women's education.

Topics :Narendra ModiJyotiba PhuleBJP

First Published: Apr 11 2024 | 11:34 AM IST

