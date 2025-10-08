PM Modi, President Murmu greet Air Force personnel on Air Force Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted Air Force personnel on the Air Force Day, and said they have played a vital role in safeguarding Indian skies during the most challenging situations.

Modi said, "Greetings to all the courageous Air Warriors and their families on Air Force Day. The Indian Air Force epitomises bravery, discipline and precision. They have played a vital role in safeguarding our skies, including during the most challenging situations." Their role during natural calamities is also very commendable, Modi said, asserting that their commitment, professionalism and indomitable spirit make every Indian proud.

President Droupadi Murmu also greeted all air warriors, veterans and their families on Air Force Day, and said the force has made the nation proud with its strength and readiness to face every challenge.