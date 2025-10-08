Home / India News / PM Modi, President Murmu greet Air Force personnel on Air Force Day

PM Modi, President Murmu greet Air Force personnel on Air Force Day

Air Force Day day is observed on October 8 to mark the anniversary of the institution and to commemorate the sacrifices made by air warriors

PM Modi, president Murmu, Droupadi Murmu
The leaders greeted all air warriors, veterans and their families on Air Force Day, and said the force has made the nation proud with its strength and readiness
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 10:44 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted Air Force personnel on the Air Force Day, and said they have played a vital role in safeguarding Indian skies during the most challenging situations.

Modi said, "Greetings to all the courageous Air Warriors and their families on Air Force Day. The Indian Air Force epitomises bravery, discipline and precision. They have played a vital role in safeguarding our skies, including during the most challenging situations."  Their role during natural calamities is also very commendable, Modi said, asserting that their commitment, professionalism and indomitable spirit make every Indian proud.

President Droupadi Murmu also greeted all air warriors, veterans and their families on Air Force Day, and said the force has made the nation proud with its strength and readiness to face every challenge.

In a post on X, she also said that the country's air warriors "protect our skies and serve the nation with tireless dedication during disasters and humanitarian missions".

"Warm greetings to all air warriors, veterans and their families on Air Force Day! The Indian Air Force has always demonstrated courage, commitment, and excellence. Our Air warriors protect our skies and serve the nation with tireless dedication during disasters and humanitarian missions.

"Our Air Force has made the nation proud with its strength and readiness to face every challenge. I extend my best wishes to the Indian Air Force for success in all future endeavours," the President said.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Narendra ModiAir Force DayDroupadi MurmuIndian Air Force

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 10:43 AM IST

