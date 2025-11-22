Home / India News / PM Modi proposes critical minerals circularity initiative at G20 Summit

In his address at the second session at the G20 Summit in Johannesburg, he also proposed setting up of a G20 Open Satellite Data Partnership

Press Trust of India Johannesburg
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2025 | 11:22 PM IST
India on Saturday proposed a G20 critical minerals circularity initiative to promote recycling, urban mining, second-life batteries and related innovations, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserting that the country is fully committed to sustainability and clean energy.

In his address at the second session at the G20 Summit in Johannesburg, he also proposed setting up of a G20 Open Satellite Data Partnership whereby satellite data and analysis from G20 space agencies can be made more accessible for countries of the Global South.

He shared the broader points from his speech, in a series of posts on X.

The second session was on A Resilient World --- the G20's Contribution: Disaster Risk Reduction, Climate Change, Just Energy Transitions, Food Systems.

The second session at the G20 Summit in Johannesburg focussed on building a resilient world in the face of disasters, climate change and ensuring energy transitions that are just as well as robust food systems. India has been actively working on all these fronts, building a future that is human centric and inclusive, Modi said.

India is fully committed to sustainability and clean energy, which is why we propose a G20 Critical Minerals Circularity Initiative to promote recycling, urban mining, second-life batteries and related innovations, he said.

He further wrote that one of the most adverse effects of climate change is in the agriculture sector, thus impacting food security.

Modi said in this regard, he highlighted how "India is addressing these challenges through the world's largest food security and nutrition support programme, the world's largest health insurance scheme and crop insurance scheme".

"India is also at the forefront of promoting Shree Anna or millets which are nutritious, he said.

India believes that key global challenges can be solved with strong global cooperation, he added.

This is what made India establish the Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group during our G20 Presidency. When it comes to disaster resilience, the approach has to be development centric not only response centric, he emphasised.

Modi had arrived at the Waterkloof Air Force Base (AFB) in Gauteng on the outskirts of Johannesburg on Friday for the Summit hosted by South Africa.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Narendra ModiG20 G20 summit

First Published: Nov 22 2025 | 11:22 PM IST

