CAQM flags 29 pollution norm violations in enforcement drive in Sonipat

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) detected 29 violations of pollution-control norms, including five at construction and demolition (C&D) sites, during a large-scale enforcement drive in Haryana's Sonipat on Friday, according to a statement.

Twenty flying squad teams were deployed across conforming and non-conforming industrial clusters as well as C&D sites in the district on November 21 as part of the CAQM's intensified on-ground monitoring during winter months, according to the official statement issued by the Union environment ministry.

The drive was carried out with the support of the district administration, including deputy commissioners, duty magistrates and police personnel, to ensure "smooth operations", the ministry said.

Of the 101 sites inspected, 55 were in non-conforming areas where 21 violations were flagged, including two at C&D sites. In conforming industrial zones, officials checked 46 units and found eight violations, including three related to construction waste handling, it said. Gross breaches of pollution-control norms flagged by the teams include use of unapproved fuels, absence or malfunctioning air pollution control devices (APCDs), with nearly 20 units found to be operating without functional APCDs, units functioning without valid Consent to Operate from the state pollution control board, and violations of C&D waste management norms. The commission said such inspections are crucial to curb non-compliance and reduce emissions at the source, adding that the enforcement drive aims to ensure industries and C&D sites adhere to prescribed norms and do not worsen air quality.