PM Modi returns after 3-day visit to South Africa for G20 summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday returned to India after a three-day visit to South Africa for the G20 and IBSA meetings.

At the G20 Leaders Summit, Modi called for a global compact to prevent misuse of artificial intelligence and made a strong pitch for critical technologies to be human-centric, instead of finance-centric.

At the India-Brazil-South Africa leaders meeting, the prime minister said the reform of the UN Security Council was no longer an option, but a necessity and asserted that the troika should send a clear message for changes to institutions of global governance.

"The successful Johannesburg G20 will contribute to a prosperous and sustainable planet," Modi said in a post on X on Sunday.