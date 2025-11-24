Home / India News / PM Modi returns after 3-day visit to South Africa for G20 summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday returned to India after a three-day visit to South Africa for the G20 and IBSA meetings. (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 8:23 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday returned to India after a three-day visit to South Africa for the G20 and IBSA meetings.

At the G20 Leaders Summit, Modi called for a global compact to prevent misuse of artificial intelligence and made a strong pitch for critical technologies to be human-centric, instead of finance-centric.

At the India-Brazil-South Africa leaders meeting, the prime minister said the reform of the UN Security Council was no longer an option, but a necessity and asserted that the troika should send a clear message for changes to institutions of global governance.

"The successful Johannesburg G20 will contribute to a prosperous and sustainable planet," Modi said in a post on X on Sunday.

"My meetings and interactions with world leaders were very fruitful and will deepen India's bilateral linkages with various nations. I'd like to thank the wonderful people of South Africa, President Ramaphosa and the Government of South Africa for organising the Summit," Modi said.

At Johannesburg, Modi met his British counterpart Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, South Korean President Lee Jae-myung, Brazilian President Lula da Silva, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni, and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Narendra ModiG20 G20 meetingG20 summitSouth Africa

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 8:23 AM IST

