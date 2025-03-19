Home / India News / PM Modi's RSS HQ visit not first by PM, Vajpayee did too: Sunil Ambekar

PM Modi's RSS HQ visit not first by PM, Vajpayee did too: Sunil Ambekar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters in Nagpur on March 30

Modi, Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 5:02 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar on Wednesday clarified that PM Narendra Modi is not the first sitting Prime Minister of India to visit the RSS headquarters at Reshimbagh, Nagpur. He said Atal Bihari Vajpayee had also visited the headquarters during his tenure as Prime Minister.
 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh headquarters in Nagpur, Maharashtra, on March 30, marking his first visit since assuming office in 2014.  
 
The visit will coincide with the beginning of the Hindu calendar year. During his visit, Modi will lay the foundation stone for an expansion project at Madhav Netralaya Eye Institute & Research Centre, an RSS-backed institution.  
 
A press statement from Madhav Netralaya, dated March 17, mentioned the event will be attended by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. The new facility, to be constructed on a 5.83-acre plot, will feature 250 beds, 14 outpatient departments, and 14 modular operation theatres, news agency PTI reported.
 
It was reported earlier that following the event, PM Modi is likely to visit the RSS headquarters in Resham Bagh, Nagpur - his first visit there since becoming PM and the first by any sitting PM.
 

‘Aurangzeb not relevant today’, says Ambekar

Amid calls from the VHP and other groups to remove Aurangzeb’s tomb from Shambaji Nagar, Ambekar said that the Mughal emperor holds ‘no relevance’ in contemporary times and reiterated the organisation’s stance against any form of violence.  
 
“Aurangzeb is not relevant today. No form of violence is encouraged,” Ambekar said. His remarks come at a time of heightened tensions following violent incidents in Nagpur linked to demands for the tomb’s removal.

Also Read

LIVE news: It is important that all Israeli hostages are released, says India

Govt approves setting up of urea plant in Assam at Rs 10,601.4 cr

Under Modi govt, terrorists will go to 'jail or jahannum': Nityanand Rai

PM Modi welcomes 'trailblazer, icon' Sunita Williams on return to Earth

Sunita Williams' return highlights: Astronauts finally on Earth; 'Crew doing great,' says Nasa

 
Authorities have detained 50 people, and a curfew remains in place for the second consecutive day across ten police district areas in Nagpur after clashes erupted on March 17, according to the police. Speaking to ANI, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rahul Maknikar said, “The situation is under control. The investigation is underway. We have formed 10 teams. We have detained 50 people so far.”
 
Meanwhile, the Judicial Magistrate First Class Court (JMFC) has remanded 19 individuals accused in the Nagpur violence case to police custody until March 21. The Ganeshpeth police had presented them before the court on the previous day.  
 
[With agency inputs]
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nagpur violence: MDP leader Fahim Khan arrested for leading protest

Cabinet approves 6-lane highway project connecting JNPT at Rs 4,500 crore

Cabinet approves ₹10,601 crore brownfield ammonia urea plant in Assam

Love turns fatal: Merchant Navy officer killed by wife; body sealed in drum

Delhi ACB files case against AAP leader Satyendar Jain in corruption case

Topics :Narendra ModiRSSRashtriya Swayamsevak SanghNagpurBS Web Reports

First Published: Mar 19 2025 | 5:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story