PM Modi's visit to Kanpur on April 24 cancelled after Pahalgam attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Kanpur on Thursday to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for development projects has been cancelled in light of the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, officials said.

Modi was scheduled to visit Kanpur on April 24 to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for development projects worth over Rs 20,000 crore.

However, in light of Tuesday's terror attack that claimed a number of lives, including that of Shubham, a courageous young son of Kanpur, and keeping in mind the sombre mood and sentiments of the people, the event has been cancelled, officials said.

As a mark of respect, it was considered appropriate to defer any celebratory or formal public engagement in Kanpur during this period of grief, they said.

Shubham Dwivedi, a 31-year-old businessman from Kanpur who got married just two months back on February 12, was among those gunned down in Pahalgam.

The terror attack at a tourist location in Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday left at least 26 people dead and several others injured.

Officials said the prime minister will attend a pre-scheduled official programme in Madhubani, Bihar, on the occasion of Panchayati Raj Diwas on April 24, which will also see participation from people across the country via video conference. President Murmu postpones Assam visit due to J&K terror attack

President Droupadi Murmu's scheduled two-day visit to Assam later this week has been postponed following the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday.

Murmu was slated to reach Guwahati on Thursday evening to take part in two official functions the next day.

"We received a communication from the Rashtrapati Bhavan informing us of the postponement of the visit due to the attack. It will be rescheduled at a later date," an official of the Assam Governor's Secretariat told PTI.

On Friday, Murmu was scheduled to confer the Srimanta Sankardeva Award to dance exponent Sonal Mansingh at a state government function.

She was also invited to be the chief guest for the 32nd convocation of Gauhati University, scheduled to take place on Friday afternoon.

"We received the communication that the President has postponed her visit. We will hold the convocation on the announced date and time without the President," a university official said.