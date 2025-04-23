Pahalgam attack: Photo, sketch of terrorists released by security agencies

Security agencies have released a photo and sketches of terrorists suspected to be behind the terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir on Tuesday, which claimed the lives of 26 tourists and left several others injured. The suspects have been identified as Asif Fuji, Suleman Shah, and Abu Talha.

The terrorists, affiliated with The Resistance Front — an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) — targeted visitors at the Baisaran meadow, a popular tourist destination, in what is being described as one of the most severe terror strikes in the region in recent years.

Reports indicate that around five to six terrorists, dressed in camouflage and traditional kurta-pyjamas, emerged from the dense pine forests encircling the valley and opened fire using AK-47 rifles.

Investigators have identified Saifullah Kasuri, also known as Khalid, a senior LeT operative, as the main orchestrator of the terror attack.

Security forces have initiated an extensive counter-terror operation, deploying helicopters to locate the perpetrators, who are believed to have used the forest terrain to escape.

Initial forensic assessments and survivor accounts suggest the use of military-grade firearms and communication tools, implying the attackers received support from external sources.