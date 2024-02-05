PM Modi to address Parliament, likely to set agenda for Lok Sabha polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday will reply to the 'Motion of Thanks' on the President's address delivered on January 31, the first day of Parliament's Budget session.

According to reports, PM Modi would likely outline the government's accomplishments and set the agenda for the Lok Sabha elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also issued a three-line whip to all its Lok Sabha MPs to be present in the House.

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh took a jibe at PM Modi, saying that his speech will be an "electoral speech".

"In a vote of thanks, the opposition leader speaks first and then the prime minister replies to it. It will be an electoral speech…I do not expect anything from the PM. They will defame Congress, and will not say anything about Manipur, China, rising unemployment, inflation, Paytm…He will only keep praising himself," the Congress leader told news agency ANI.

What is expected in Parliament today?





READ: PM to reply on 'Motion of Thanks' in LS today; BJP MPs asked to be present On Monday, the Parliament is expected to witness a power-packed day, including PM Modi's 'Motion of Thanks' and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's presentation on Jammu and Kashmir's estimated receipts and expenditures for 2024-25.

Aside from that, an important bill on Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) will be introduced in the Lok Sabha.

According to the list of business in the House, Lok Sabha MPs Ravneet Singh and Ramshiromani Verma will place on the table the minutes of the twelfth meeting of the Committee on Members' Absence from House Sittings held on December 14, 2023.

MPs PP Chaudhary and NK Premachandran will present the 28th report of the committee on External Affairs on the subject of 'countering global terrorism at regional and international levels'.

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar will also make a statement on the status of implementation of the recommendations contained in the 49th Report of the Standing Committee on Labour, Textiles and Skill Development on 'Functioning of Directorate General of Training'.

In the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav will introduce the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Amendment Bill, 2024 bill to amend the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974.