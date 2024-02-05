PM Modi to address Parliament, likely to set agenda for Lok Sabha polls

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
What is expected in Parliament today?
On Monday, the Parliament is expected to witness a power-packed day, including PM Modi's 'Motion of Thanks' and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's presentation on Jammu and Kashmir's estimated receipts and expenditures for 2024-25.
READ: PM to reply on 'Motion of Thanks' in LS today; BJP MPs asked to be present
Aside from that, an important bill on Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) will be introduced in the Lok Sabha.
According to the list of business in the House, Lok Sabha MPs Ravneet Singh and Ramshiromani Verma will place on the table the minutes of the twelfth meeting of the Committee on Members' Absence from House Sittings held on December 14, 2023.
