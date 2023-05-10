Home / India News / PM Modi to be hosted by US President Biden during his visit on June 22

PM Modi will be hosted by US President Joe during his state visit to country, which will "affirm the deep and close partnership between the United States and India"

IANS New Delhi
PM Modi to be hosted by US President Biden during his visit on June 22

May 10 2023 | 7:15 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be hosted by US President Joe Biden during his state visit to the country on June 22, which will "affirm the deep and close partnership between the United States and India and the warm bonds of family and friendship that link Americans and Indians together" a statement issued by the White House said on Wednesday.

"President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the Republic of India for an Official State Visit to the United States, which will include a state dinner, on June 22, 2023, The visit will strengthen our two countries' shared commitment to a free, open, prosperous, and secure Indo-Pacific and our shared resolve to elevate our strategic technology partnership, including in defence, clean energy and space," the statement added.

The two leaders will discuss ways to further expand the educational exchanges and people-to-people ties between India and the US, as well as the work together to confront common challenges from climate change, to workforce development and health security, it said.

Joe Biden

May 10 2023 | 8:51 PM IST

