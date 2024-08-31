PM Modi to flag off 3 new Vande Bharat trains today: Check routes, timings

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

The new trains will operate between Chennai Egmore and Nagercoil, Madurai and Bengaluru Cantonment, and Meerut and Lucknow

PM Modi, Shivaji Statue
PM Modi (Photo: BJP)
Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2024 | 9:49 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate three new Vande Bharat Express trains today, further enhancing India's rail connectivity in key states. The new trains will serve routes in Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka, marking another milestone in the expansion of the Vande Bharat network, which now connects over 280 districts across the country.

Which new Vande Bharat trains are being inaugurated today?


Prime Minister Modi will flag off the following Vande Bharat Express trains via video conferencing:

1. Chennai Central to Nagercoil Vande Bharat Express
2. Madurai to Bengaluru Cantonment Vande Bharat Express
3. Meerut city to Lucknow Vande Bharat Express

Chennai Central to Nagercoil Vande Bharat Express: Route, stops, and timings

- Initially, the train will be flagged off from Chennai Central, but it will regularly operate from Chennai Egmore. This service will run daily, except on Wednesdays.

- This route is particularly significant for pilgrims visiting the Arulmigu Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai and the Kumari Amman Temple in Kanyakumari.

- Train No. 20627 will depart from Chennai Egmore at 5:00 am, arriving in Nagercoil at 1:50 pm. Key stops include Tambaram, Villupuram, Tiruchirappalli, Dindigul, Madurai, Kovilpatti, and Tirunelveli. The return train (No. 20628) will leave Nagercoil at 2:20 pm and reach Chennai at 11:00 pm.

Madurai to Bengaluru Cantonment Vande Bharat Express: Route, stops, and timings

- This train will connect Madurai, a historic temple city in Tamil Nadu, with the cosmopolitan hub of Bengaluru, Karnataka's capital. It will run six days a week, excluding Tuesdays.

- Train No. 20671 will depart from Madurai at 5:15 am and reach Bengaluru Cantonment at 1:00 pm, with stops at Dindigul, Tiruchirappalli, Karur, Namakkal, Salem, and Krishnarajapuram. The return service (Train No. 20672) will leave Bengaluru at 1:30 pm, arriving in Madurai at 9:45 pm.

Meerut city to Lucknow Vande Bharat Express: Route, stops, and timings

- This train will start its regular service from Lucknow on Sunday and from Meerut on Monday, operating six days a week, except Tuesdays.

- The service is expected to enhance religious tourism by providing faster access to pilgrimage sites such as the Digambar Jain Temple, Mansa Devi Mandir, Surajkund Temple, and Augharnath Temple.

- Train No. 22490 will depart from Meerut city at 6:35 am, reaching Lucknow's Charbagh railway station at 1:45 pm, with stops at Moradabad and Bareilly. The return journey (Train No. 22489) will leave Lucknow at 2:45 pm, arriving in Meerut city at 10:00 pm.

First Published: Aug 31 2024 | 9:39 AM IST

