PM Modi to flag off five new Vande Bharat trains on June 27; see details



The PMO announced that the five Vande Bharat trains will serve on these routes: Rani Kamalapati-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express; Khajuraho-Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express; Madgaon (Goa)-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express; Dharwad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express; and Hatia-Patna Vande Bharat Express. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off five new Vande Bharat Express trains on Tuesday, June 27, Mint reported citing information from the prime minister's office (PMO). This is the first time that five Vande Bharat trains will begin their service together.



Khajuraho-Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express will ensure a smoother travelling experience between the Malwa and the Central Region. This train service will serve travellers visiting Mahakaleshwar, Mandu, Maheshwar, Khajuraho, and Panna. This service reduces the existing travel time by about 2 hours and 30 minutes, the PMO statement said. Rani Kamlapati-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express service will provide improved connectivity between Jabalpur and the Central Region of Madhya Pradesh. Moreover, this service is expected to provide hassle-free connectivity to tourist attractions such as Bheraghat, Pachmarhi, Satpura, etc. The train will reduce the travelling time by about 30 minutes when compared with the fastest train service available at present.



The Vande Bharat Service between Dharwad and Bengaluru will benefit tourists, students, and industrialists alike. It will connect the cities of Karnataka-Dharwad, Hubbali, and Davangere. The train between Madgaon (Goa) and Mumbai will be Goa's first Vande Bharat Express. Operating between Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Goa's Madgaon station, it will save an hour for its passengers.