PM Modi to inaugurate Nalanda University campus in Bihar next week

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Bihar next week to inaugurate the campus of Nalanda University, named after the world-famous ancient seat of learning.

Officials of the state government and the central university held a meeting here on Saturday to oversee the preparations for the PM's visit, on June 19.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Dignitaries like Governor Rajendra Arlekar and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar are likely to attend the function where the Prime Minister is expected to spend an hour and a half.

The PM is likely to reach the venue by helicopter from the nearest airport at Gaya.



Situated less than 20 km from the Nalanda Mahavira, which has been declared a World Heritage site, the university was established in 2010, by an Act of the Parliament.



ALSO READ: Former Bihar CM, HAM founder Jitan Ram Manjhi appointed as MSME minister