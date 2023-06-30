Home / India News / PM Modi to participate in Delhi University's centenary celebrations today

PM Modi to participate in Delhi University's centenary celebrations today

In the last hundred years, the University has grown and expanded immensely and now has 86 departments, 90 Colleges, more than 6 lakh students, and has contributed immensely in nation building

Delhi University

Jun 30 2023
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be participating in the valedictory ceremony of the centenary celebrations of Delhi University on June 30th.

Taking to Twitter PM Modi wrote "Looking forward to joining the University of Delhi's centenary celebrations at 11 AM tomorrow, 30th June. As a premier centre of learning, DU has been nurturing talent and fostering intellectual growth for a century. Congratulations to the DU fraternity on this milestone."

During the programme, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the Delhi University Computer Centre and the building of the Faculty of Technology, and the academic block which will be built in the North Campus of the University

The University of Delhi was established on 1st May 1922. In the last hundred years, the University has grown and expanded immensely and now has 86 departments, 90 Colleges, more than 6 lakh students, and has contributed immensely in nation building.

