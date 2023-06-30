Home / India News / Parl panel calls representatives of Law Commission, law ministry on UCC

Parl panel calls representatives of Law Commission, law ministry on UCC

Till Tuesday evening, the law panel had received nearly 8.5 lakh responses on its public notice

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Representative Image

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2023 | 6:54 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A parliamentary standing committee has called representatives of the Law Commission and the law ministry on July 3 on a recent notice issued by the law panel seeking views of stakeholders on the issue of a uniform civil code.

According to the schedule of the standing committee on law and personnel, it will hear the views of representatives of the law panel and legal affairs and legislative departments of the law ministry "on public notice issued by the Law Commission of India on 14th June, 2023, inviting views from the various stakeholders on the Uniform Civil Code, under the subject Review of Personal Laws'".

Till Tuesday evening, the law panel had received nearly 8.5 lakh responses on its public notice.

Also Read

90% UCC draft complete, panel to submit proposal by June 30: Uttarakhand CM

Uniform Civil Code: Third prong in BJP's three-point core agenda

All states in country should implement Uniform Civil Code: U'khand CM Dhami

Law Commission considering to work on UCC issue: Ex-Justice Ranjana Desai

Framing UCC for U'khand will strengthen social fabric, says ex-SC judge

Triple train crash: CRS submits report to railways, CBI also investigating

Mumbai got 95% of rainfall recorded this month in just six days: IMD data

UP to Bihar: Power supply dips in rural areas of some major states

UP Roadways on a transformation journey, bus stations to get a facelift

MSMEs are pivotal to Uttar Pradesh's economy, says Sharad S Chandak

Topics :Uniform Civil CodeParliamentLaw CommissionLaw Ministry

First Published: Jun 30 2023 | 6:54 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story