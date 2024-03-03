PM Modi to unveil development projects worth over Rs 19,600 cr in Odisha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil development projects worth over Rs 19,600 crore in Odisha on March 5.

The prime minister will unveil the projects from a function in Chandikhole in Jajpur district, an official statement said.

March 5 also happens to be the birth anniversary of former chief minister Biju Patnaik, after whom the ruling BJD is named.

Following the official programme, he will address a rally of the BJP in Jajpur, considered a stronghold of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD).

The PM will inaugurate Indian Oil Corp's mono ethylene glycol project at the Paradip Refinery.

He will also inaugurate a 344-km-long product pipeline from Paradip in Odisha to Haldia in West Bengal. He will also inaugurate 0.6 mmtpa LPG import facility at Paradip.

Modi will dedicate to the nation four-laning of the Singhara-Binjabahal section of NH-49, four-laning of the Binjabahal-Tileibani section of NH-49, four-laning of the Balasore-Jharpokharia section of NH-18, and four-laning of the Tangi-Bhubaneswar Section of NH-16.

He will also lay the foundation stone for the eight-laning of Chandikhole-Paradip road.

The PM will dedicate to the nation the 162-km-long Bansapani-Daitari-Tomka-Jakhapura rail line. It will not only enhance the existing capacity but will also facilitate efficient transportation of iron and manganese ore from Keonjhar to the nearest ports and steel plants, the statement said.

A CONCOR container depot in Kalinga Nagar will also be inaugurated by the prime minister. He will also lay the foundation stone for an electric loco periodical overhauling workshop at Narla, a wagon periodical overhauling workshop at Kantabanji and up-gradation and augmentation of maintenance facilities at Baghuapal.

Modi will also inaugurate a 5-mld seawater desalination plant at Odisha Sands Complex of Indian Rare Earths Ltd. It has been built as a part of field applications of indigenous desalination technologies developed by Bhabha Atomic Research Centre.

The PM had last visited the state on February 3 and unveiled projects worth over Rs 68,000 crore. He had also addressed a political rally during that trip.